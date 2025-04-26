Pennsylvania

One person hurt in incident that led to officer firing gun, Pa. officials say

An incident in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, led to an officer firing their weapon on Saturday and is under investigation, officials say

By Emily Rose Grassi

An investigation is underway after an incident led to an officer firing their gun on Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

The incident unfolded on the 4800 block of Redfield Road in Buckingham Township around 4 p.m., officials said.

One person was hurt during the incident, according to officials.

Law enforcement officials are staying at the scene while they conduct the investigation into what happened, but say that there isn't a threat to the community.

NBC10 crews at the scene saw a large police presence with the street blocked off with yellow caution tape.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

