Police in Philadelphia were called to an apartment early Saturday morning for reports of a person with a gun inside the building, officials said.

A woman in her early twenties was inside her home on East Cliveden Street in the East Mount Airy section of the city with a female friend and a man in his early twenties when an argument happened between her and the man, police said.

The man was asked to leave the home, and he did before later returning and entering the apartment through a window, according to police.

Once inside, the man grabbed the woman by her arm and brought her into a bedroom where they continued to argue, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A second man knocked on the front door of the home, according to officials. He was allegedly the subject of the argument between the suspect and the woman.

The woman later told police that the suspect she was arguing with grabbed a hammer and went out to confront the second man.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

When police arrived at the scene just after 1 a.m., they saw a man knocking on the door to the apartment and calling for the other man, the suspect, to come outside.

Police say they heard him say "Oh, you have a hammer," before stepping away from the entrance of the apartment.

This is when the suspect came outside holding out an object in his hand that they believed to be a firearm, police said. Both of the officers at the scene fired their weapons, hitting the suspect.

The suspect then went back inside the apartment building, police said.

The officers declared the scene a barricade and called in SWAT for help, officials said.

The suspect came out of the building and was arrested without any further incident, according to officials.

Officials said they took the suspect to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his one arm and a graze wound to his other arm.

Investigators were able to find a hammer at the scene, officials said.

This case remains under investigation by The Officer Involved Shooting Investigations Unit (OISI), The Internal Affairs Bureau (IAB), and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office (DAO).

The officers who fired their weapons at the suspect have been placed on administrative duty, per department policy.