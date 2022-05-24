It was a tense scene outside a Dollar General store near the Jersey Shore Tuesday morning as police officers were involved in a shooting.

Officers could be seen with their guns drawn in the parking lot of the store on New Road in Absecon, New Jersey, according to video shot by a passerby. A short time later sounds like gunfire erupted.

What exactly happened remained unclear midday, as investigators had released few details, other than to say no officers were injured. The video from the passerby doesn't capture what happens after the sounds that may have been gunfire.

#BREAKING: Officers surround a light-colored pickup truck with their guns drawn outside the Dollar General in Pleasantville, Atlantic County. @NBCPhiladelphia is working to get details.



Video Credit: Marialyn Meloni Cappuccio pic.twitter.com/lxAG10i4Ex — Brian Sheehan (@BSheehanTV) May 24, 2022

In a brief news release, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said it responded to "the report of a Police Officer Involved shooting."

The prosecutor's office said it had no further information about the person involved or if that person was injured. The office did, however, say that no police officers were hurt.

Several dozen evidence markers could be seen on the ground as SkyForce10 hovered over the Dollar General parking lot midday.

This story is developing and will be updated.