Police Shoot and Kill Armed Person at Malvern Townhome, Officials Say

Police shot and killed a person who was armed with a gun during a wellbeing check at a townhome in Malvern, Pennsylvania, investigators said.

Malvern Police responded to the Charleston Greene townhomes along the 800 block of Charleston Greene around 11:15 a.m. Thursday for a wellbeing check. Police said the person who they were checking on was armed with a gun.

“I heard a bunch of screaming because the windows were open,” Aila Freed, a witness, told NBC10. “So I came to the window naturally to see what the screaming was and it was clearly coming from that corner townhouse and that person that lives there standing on the threshold of the doorway holding a gun, pointing it to the air and was saying, ‘I have a right to own this firearm. Get the F off my property. Get the F away from me. You can’t do anything. I can own this.’ Just screaming constant for several minutes.”

Investigators said a struggle ensued between the person and responding officers.

“And then a few minutes later after the screaming the person that lives there ran into their house and the cop promptly followed and within seconds, three gunshots,” Freed said.

During the struggle, one of the officers opened fire and shot and killed the person. Police have not yet revealed the person’s identity.

Investigators said the incident was an isolated situation and there is no threat to the community.

Chester County detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information on the incident should call Sgt. Tom Goggin at 610-344-6866.