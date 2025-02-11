Philadelphia

Watch: Police seeking those who tore down Center City traffic lights

On Tuesday, Philadelphia police officials shared video in the hopes of tracking down the individuals responsible for tearing traffic lights at the intersection of Juniper and Market streets on Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify the individuals who, officials said, were captured on video tearing down traffic lights in Center City after the Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Officials shared video of the incident on social media, as well.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to police, the video shows a crowd that tore down traffic lights at the intersection of Juniper and Market streets as thousands celebrated the Eagles Super Bowl win.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said in this incident, three traffic light poles "were damaged beyond repair."

No one was injured in this incident, officials said.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this case to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia Eagles 2 hours ago

Eagles World Champions Parade: Your guide to Super Bowl celebration in Philly

First Alert Weather Feb 9

Winter storm moving toward Pa., NJ, Del. How much snow will you get?

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us