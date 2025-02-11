Watch: Police seeking those who tore down Center City traffic lights

Police in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify the individuals who, officials said, were captured on video tearing down traffic lights in Center City after the Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Officials shared video of the incident on social media, as well.

According to police, the video shows a crowd that tore down traffic lights at the intersection of Juniper and Market streets as thousands celebrated the Eagles Super Bowl win.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said in this incident, three traffic light poles "were damaged beyond repair."

No one was injured in this incident, officials said.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this case to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).