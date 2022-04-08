Police Seek Suspects in Shooting Death of 15-Year-Old Philly Boy

Philadelphia police on Friday released images of suspects wanted in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was shot dead while taking water into his home.

Toomey was carrying water from his parents’ car and walking toward his home along the 6200 block of Mulberry Street last month when someone opened fire and struck him twice in the head, the Philadelphia Police Department said. He died days later.

The department on Friday released video showing what appears to be two young men walking alongside each other and wearing dark clothing. A photo also released by the police department, meanwhile, shows what appears to be a young man in all black clothing wearing a surgical mask and hoodie with the words “Rick and Morty” on it.

Philadelphia Police Department

Police believe one of three teens involved in an attempted car theft across the street from Toomey's home was the one who shot the boy, PPD Capt. John Walker said last month.

Toomey is just one of at least 11 children shot to death in Philadelphia this year, according to the city controller’s office.

“It’s not something I want anyone, anyone to experience," Toomey’s father told NBC10 shortly after his son’s shooting.