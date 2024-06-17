Burglars posed as construction workers in South Philly theft, police say

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are seeking help from the public to identify a pair of burglars that, they claim, stole from a South Philly home after lying to the homeowner about deck inspections.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on June 12, 2024, when a man knocked on the door of a home along the 2900 block of South Juniper Street.

At that time, police said, the man told the homeowner that he was from a construction company and needed to inspect a deck on the property at the request of a building inspector.

The homeowner walked with the alleged burglar back to the rear deck of the home, and while they were distracted, police say, a second man entered the home.

Police said that, as the homeowner was occupied for about five to ten minutes, a second man snuck upstairs and stole assorted jewelry.

No threats or force were used in this incident, and police said, the offenders left on foot, headed north on Juniper Street after leaving the property.

Police the describe the first individual as a man between 25-25 years old, standing between six-foot, eight-inches tall and six-foot, one-inch tall with a heavy set build and weighing about 220-240 lbs. He had a light brown complexion and, officials said, he wore a dark-colored baseball cap, black shirt over a white shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

The second man, police said, stood about the same height, with a medium build and his age was unknown. He had a light brown complexion and, police said, he wore a dark-colored hat, black jacket and blue jeans at the time the property was, allegedly, robbed.

Police are asking anyone who might have information on these two men to submit a tip by call or text to 215.686.TIPS (8477) or by calling the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.