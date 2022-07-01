Philadelphia

Police Seek Missing Mother, Daughter From Philadelphia

“Police believe these individuals may be at special risk of harm or injury,” state police said

A woman wearing a blue shirt kneels as she hugs her daughter, who is wearing a pink dress.
Police are searching for a mother and daughter from Philadelphia who they say may be at risk of harm and were last seen days ago.

Tiffany Ware, 35, and Kiara Vargas, 6, were last seen walking together on June 26 around 8 p.m. in Philadelphia’s East Frankford neighborhood, according to an advisory from the Pennsylvania State Police Department.

“Police believe these individuals may be at special risk of harm or injury,” the department said.

The Philadelphia Police Department said they last were seen leaving their home on the 1900 block of Auth Street.

Tiffany Ware is 35 years old, weighs 135 pounds and has a medium build, wavy blonde hair and blue eyes, the PPD said. She was last seen wearing a green Phillies t-shirt and black leggings.

Kiara Vargas is 6 years old, weighs 40 pounds, is approximately 3 feet, 8 inches tall, and has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the department. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the PPD at 215-686-3153.

