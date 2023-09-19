Police seek men who stole one-eared French Bulldog in Northeast Philly

Law enforcement officials are seeking help from the public in tracking down a French Bulldog -- and the men that stole it -- after the animal was taken when it was being walked along Central Avenue at Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday, Sept. 11.

According to Trezure Gilmore, the owner of the dog who spoke to NBC10, the incident happened at about 2:38 p.m. when his son was walking the two-month old dog along the 7300 block of Central Avenue.

At that time, police reports that Gilmore's son was approached by two men. One of the men, police said, wrapped his arm around the owner's son's neck and told him "you don't want to die for this," before a second man grabbed the dog's leash and picked up the bulldog.

Both men fled southbound along Central Avenue, officials said.

A photo the dog walker was able to capture of the two men as they fled with a stolen French Bulldog on Sept. 11.

"Y'all best to just go ahead and drop the dog off at the police station. Y'all got detectives after y'all," Gilmore told NBC10. "It's on and popping, I'm telling you."

However, Gilmore's son was able to grab a photo of the men as they fled with the animal.

No arrests have yet been made, but police said, an investigation is ongoing.