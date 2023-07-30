Police seek man who took ‘upskirt' photos in Montco Trader Joe's

Police in Montgomery County are seeking help from the public to identify a man accused of taking photos up the skirts of unsuspecting female shoppers at a Trader Joe's in Ardmore.

According to police in Lower Merion Township, a man believed to be in his 20s, visited the Trader Joe's store in the Suburban Square Shopping Center along Coulter Avenue in Ardmore, sometime in the afternoon on Friday, July 21, and took photos up the skirts of female shoppers.

Officials said the man had a dark beard and was wearing glasses, a red baseball cap, light blue shorts, a dark t-shirt, and white slides with white socks at the time of the incident.

According to police, he did not make a purchase at the store and fled on foot following the incident.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance image, please contact the Lower Merion Township Police Department by calling Detective Jim Black at 610-645-6231 or Detective Sergeant Michael Keenan at 610-645-6228.