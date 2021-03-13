Burlington Township

Police Seek Driver in Hit-and-Run That Killed South Jersey Woman

Police believe the person who hit her was driving a tractor-trailer or box truck

By Rudy Chinchilla

Three police officers commiserate at the site of a fatal hit-and-run in Burlington Township, New Jersey.
NBC10

Police were searching for a driver who struck a 46-year-old woman in South Jersey and left her to die on the roadway Saturday morning.

A passerby found Rochelle Ritter, 46, dead on the ground in Burlington Township in the area of Campus Drive between Sunset Road and Autumn Lane around 2:13 a.m., Burlington Township Police Department spokesman Lt. James Sullivan said.

Police believe the person who hit her was driving a tractor-trailer or box truck northbound on Campus Drive, toward Route 130.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact either BTPD Traffic Safety Unit P/O Matthew Kochis at 609-386-2019 or mkochis101@burltwppd.com, or BTPD Investigations Bureau detective Ruben Ortiz-Cruz at 609-239-5889 or rortizcruz95@burltwppd.com.

