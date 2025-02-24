North Philadelphia

Caught on Camera: Police seek 5 in attack on woman in SEPTA bus in North Philly

Police have released surveillance footage that shows five people -- two men and three women -- who, officials said, attacked a woman on SEPTA's Route 49 bus on Dec. 13, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

One of the individuals sought in a Dec. 13, 2024 attack on a SEPTA bus can be seen pointing out the location of the victim of the attack to a fellow suspected attacker in footage shared by the Philadelphia Police Department.
Philadelphia Police Department

Police in Philadelphia have released surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying five people -- three women and two men -- who, officials claim, attacked a woman on a SEPTA bus late last year.

Law enforcement officials shared video on this incident on social media on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.

According to police, the video stems from an incident that happened on Dec. 13, 2024, at about 4:28 p.m. after a 47-year-old woman encountered, what officials called, an "unknown female" at bus stop along JFK Boulevard.

At that encounter, officials said, the victim and the unknown woman got onto the Route 49 SEPTA bus where the pair became engaged in a verbal dispute.

Once the bus got near the intersection of 19th and Fairmount streets, police officials said, four of the unknown woman's friends got onto the bus.

As can be seen in the video footage shared by police, the unknown woman, who is now sought for her suspected role in this attack, pointed to the back of the bus as her friends got on.

Police officials said she was pointing out the victim who was sitting at the back of the bus.

All five individuals then headed to the back of the bus where, police officials said, they assaulted the victim, punching her and kicking her throughout her body.

After the attack, officials said, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police officials are seeking help from the public to identify the five suspected attackers in this incident.

Tips can be sent to the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

