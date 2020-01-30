Police Seek 14-Year-Old Suspect in Chester Slaying

Police in Chester are looking for a 14-year-old boy who they say shot a 79-year-old man to death as he sat in his car Wednesday afternoon.

Police found the victim, Robert Womack, dead with a gunshot wound to the back of the head after his car crashed in the area of 3rd and Wilcox Street shortly before 5 p.m., City of Chester Police Department Capt. James Chubb said.

Officers were originally responding to the area of 3rd Street and Highland Avenue, about half a mile away, after a call about a shooting. After finding Womack, the officers went to the 2800 block of W. 3rd Street and found a car that had also been struck by gunfire, Chubb said.

Detectives identified the suspect as 14-year-old Zhafir Tinsley-Jones. They did not provide a possible motive for the shooting or say if Tinsley-Jones had any relation to Womack.

The teen is wanted for homicide and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact CCPD Detective Joseph McFate at 610-447-8428 or jmcfate234@chesterpolice.org, or Delaware County District Attorney's Office Detective Vincent Ficchi at 610-891-4681.