Police searching for suspect who allegedly shot at them in Kensington

A manhunt broke out Thursday in Philadelphia after an individual allegedly opened fire at police officers in Kensington.

Around noon along the 800 block of East Allegheny police say a Black man in a gray hoodie shot at police.

None of the officers involved were hit by any bullets, nor did they open fire on the suspect.

No arrests have been made so far, but a perimeter was created between G Street and Allegheny Avenue where the suspect was last seen in an alleyway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.