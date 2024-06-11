Police searching for car, driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Northeast Philly

Investigators have released images of a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and run in Northeast Philadelphia in May.

Léelo en español aquí

The vehicle, a 2016-2020 silver or white Mitsubishi Outlander, was seen on surveillance video at the scene of the crime where a pedestrian attempting to cross the street was struck and killed before fleeing, according to the police.

The deadly hit-and-run took place just before midnight on Wednesday, May 29, along the 1800 block of Torresdale Avenue, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers and medics found an unresponsive 44-year-old man "suffering from severe trauma to his head" in the middle of the block, police said.

The man, who resided outside Philadelphia, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:24 a.m., police said.

Witnesses told investigators the man was crossing Torresdale midblock and stumbled or tripped right before being struck by a car that then drove off, Police Crash Investigation Division Capt. Robert Heinzeroth said a Thursday news conference.

The SUV driver sped off at a high rate of speed, Heinzeroth said.

Heinzeroth said that video appears to show the driver hit the brakes, "it looks like they may have taken evasive action to try to avoid."

The vehicle will have damage to the undercarriage and the left front wheel liner, police said.

"Based on the damage to the vehicle -- based on the parts that we recovered -- the driver certainly would have to know that he struck," Heinzeroth said.

Police found several pieces of the striking SUV -- including what appears to be a piece of the front bumper -- left behind, Small said. Those clues along with witnesses' testimony and surveillance video from nearby could help police track down the driver.

Police asked anyone with information about the SUV or driver to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call/text the tipline at 215-686-8477.