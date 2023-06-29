Police searching for 3 suspects in 5-year-old shot in double shooting in South Philly

Police are searching for three suspects in a shooting that occurred this past weekend that left a child and his grandfather in the hospital.

The Philadelphia Police Department have identified three suspects in the shooting that took place as: Antwan Grimes, 21; Keon Smith, 22; and Amir Johnson, 19.

Left to right: Amir Johnson, Antwan Grimes and Keon Smith.

At 5:49 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, officers responded to a shooting at 6100 Passyunk Avenue. When police officers arrived, they found a white Nissan Maxima containing nearly 50 bullet holes near the Exxon gas station, police said.

At that time police located two passengers, a 71-year-old man and his 5-year-old grandson, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 71-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition. The 5-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet and transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Investigators were contacted by the boy's father who said that he was driving the Nissan on 61st Street with his son and father when a white car started shooting at them. The man said he turned into the gas station and the white car fled west on Passyunk Avenue.

Responding officers surveyed the area and found the white Kia K5 abandoned in the rear of a home along the 6100 block of Buist Ave. in Southwest Philadelphia. The Kia, bearing Florida tags, officials said, was previously reported stolen after a robbery at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Police described Grimes, of 2500 South Dewey Street, as a man approximately 5'8 and weighing 140 pounds. Smith, from 25500 Walton Street, is 5'9 and weighs about 160 pounds, and Johnson, from 2000 South Frazier Street, is 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information on these individuals to come forward and to consider them armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three offenders can call 215-686-8270 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.