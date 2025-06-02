Police search Schuylkill River in Montco for missing boater

A search is underway in Montgomery County after a boater went missing while fishing on the Schuylkill River in Pottstown on Sunday night, officials said.

According to police, a recovery effort is underway as officials hope to find the remains of a young man who is believed to have died after a motorized fishing boat he was operating capsized in the Schuylkill River at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, near Industrial Avenue in Pottstown.

Overnight, state police officials flew a helicopter over the river as a drone was dispatched to search along the riverbanks.

Crews were spotted moving trees as they searched for any sight of the missing man.

Early Monday, the search was called off because of darkness, but officials told NBC10 that the search is expected to resume by about 10 a.m. on Monday.

Officials have not yet provided any further details on the man who went missing, but they said officers are in the process of notifying the man's family of this tragic incident.

A search, police said, is ongoing.