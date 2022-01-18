Bucks County

Police Search for Trash Bag-Wearing ‘Cash-Squatch of Feasterville' Suspect

In December, police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jonathan Nelson, nicknaming him the “Famed Cash-Squatch of Feasterville.”

By David Chang

Police have identified the suspected “cash-squatch of Feasterville,” a man who they say was wearing vanilla-scented trash bags while robbing a Bucks County gas station nearly a year ago. 

On January 22, 2021, a man who was wrapped in vanilla-scented garbage bags entered a Sunoco Gas station store in Lower Southampton Township. He then forced a clerk into the restroom, demanding cigarettes and cash. 

The suspect then exited the store and was last seen running east on Street Road toward Philmont Avenue. 

Nearly a year later, police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jonathan Nelson, nicknaming him the “Famed Cash-Squatch of Feasterville.” He is described as a Black male with a large build and standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9. In addition to the trash bags over his head and shoes, he was last seen wearing black glasses, a gray face mask, gray gloves and an olive green winter coat, police said. 

“If you know someone that appears to love smoking Newport cigarettes and all of a sudden seems to have an endless supply and smells really good, give us a call,” a Lower Southampton Police spokesperson wrote.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Lower Southampton Police at 215-357-1235.

