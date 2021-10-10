Police Search for Suspect in SEPTA Arson Fires

Police are searching for a suspect in two arson fires at SEPTA stations over the weekend.

Police say the first incident occurred on the Broad Street Line at the Susquehanna-Dauphin Station around 11:05 p.m. Saturday. An unidentified man took off his shirt and used a lighter to set the shirt and a cone on fire, according to investigators.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man then boarded a southbound train and exited at the Ellsworth-Federal Station where he set a trash can on fire, police said.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. If you have any information on the man, please call the SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.