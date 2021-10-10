SEPTA

Police Search for Suspect in SEPTA Arson Fires

If you have any information on the man, please call the SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.

By David Chang

Police are searching for a suspect in two arson fires at SEPTA stations over the weekend. 

Police say the first incident occurred on the Broad Street Line at the Susquehanna-Dauphin Station around 11:05 p.m. Saturday. An unidentified man took off his shirt and used a lighter to set the shirt and a cone on fire, according to investigators. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man then boarded a southbound train and exited at the Ellsworth-Federal Station where he set a trash can on fire, police said. 

No injuries were reported in either incident. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Blue Cross Broad Street Run 11 hours ago

Blue Cross Broad Street Run: From the Winners' Circle

Philadelphia 13 hours ago

Fire Crews Respond to Amtrak Train in Philadelphia; Traffic Halted

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. If you have any information on the man, please call the SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.

This article tagged under:

SEPTAPhiladelphiafirearson
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us