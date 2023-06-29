Police search for serial burglary suspect in Philadelphia

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to at least eight burglaries and attempted burglaries at Philadelphia businesses in a three-day span.

On June 24 at 1:53 a.m., the manager of Oregon Market along the 300 block of Oregon Avenue reported a break-in to police. The manager told investigators an unidentified suspect entered an unlocked door of the business and then entered the Hai Van restaurant by force. The suspect then rummaged through an empty cash register before forcing open the double doors to the Oregon Market and fleeing after the security alarm was activated, police said.



Later that morning, at 3:25 a.m., police responded to a reported vandalism at Johnny Chang’s, a store located along the 2600 block of South Broad Street. Responding officers noticed the glass entry door of the business was broken. The owner of the store told investigators money was taken from the cash register.

Later that morning at 6:45 a.m., police responded to a reported burglary at Sweet Treats Hut along the 1200 block of South Broad Street. Responding officers noticed the front sliding door of the business was damaged and pried open. The store’s manager told investigators the register was missing, money was stolen and an ATM inside was damaged.

Later that morning, around 10:05 a.m., police responded to an attempted burglary at the Honey Nail Salon along the 200 block of West Oregon Avenue. The owner told investigators she spotted a damaged side door of the business though no one had entered and nothing was taken.

On June 25 at 4:27 a.m., police responded to a reported burglary at Mui Chung Restaurant along the 1100 block of South Broad Street. The manager told investigators the outside doors of the business were removed and money from the cash register as well as two containers of pennies, 50 packages of cigarettes and an unknown amount of Tylenol packets were all stolen.



On June 26 at 2:22 a.m., police responded to a reported burglary at the Harmony Nail Salon and Spa along the 300 block of Oregon Avenue. Police noticed the front door glass was broken and the cash register, which did not contain any money, was stolen.



Later that morning, at 3:33 a.m., police responded to a reported burglary at Main Squeeze Philly along the 2500 block of South Broad Street. The front glass to the store was broken and the cash register containing money was missing, according to investigators.

Finally, at 4:18 a.m. that morning, police responded to a reported burglary at Pizzeria Pesto along the 1900 block of South Broad Street. The front glass door to the business was shattered and the cash register containing money was missing, investigators said.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect in all eight incidents. He’s described as a Black man between the ages of 35 and 55 with a full beard. During at least one of the incidents he was wearing a black mask, dark colored hooded sweatshirt, gray shirt, black Nike pants, gray and black sneakers with white soles and a watch on his left wrist. He was also carrying a shoulder bag, police said.

If you see the suspect, do not approach him but call 911 immediately. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call or text 215-686-TIPS. You can also call Philadelphia’s South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or 3014.