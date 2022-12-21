New Jersey

Police Search for Potential Witness of Deadly NJ Hit-and-Run

Police described the two hit-and-run vehicles as a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, with front-end damage, and a dark-colored, small SUV, possibly a Buick Encore. 

By David Chang and Cydney Long

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a woman who they say may have witnessed a man being struck and killed by two vehicles that fled the scene in Lindenwold, New Jersey. 

On December 8, around 5:45 p.m., Lindenwold Police responded to a crash on the 600 block of South White Horse Pike. 

When they arrived they found Dal B. Baruwal, a 53-year-old Somerdale resident who had been struck by two vehicles. Baruwal was taken to Jefferson-Stratford Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6:30 p.m. that evening. 

Dal Baruwal
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police described the two hit-and-run vehicles as a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, with front-end damage, and a dark-colored, small SUV, possibly a Buick Encore. 

Police also released photos of a woman who they say may have witnessed the crash. 

Photo of the potential witness.

A contractor who did work for Baruwal said he came to the area from Nepal years ago with nothing to create a life and support his family. Baruwal became a chef for a restaurant group and the Old Tejas Grill in Stratford, New Jersey. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

U.S. Marshals Arrest Man Accused of Shooting PPA Worker and NY Gas Station Attendant

First Alert Weather 4 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Powerful Storm to Bring Rain, Wind, Freezing Temps During Holiday Travel

He is survived by a wife and two sons, one of whom told NBC10 that his family, “just wants justice.” 

If you have any information on the identity of the potential witness or the crash and vehicles involved, call Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Samuel Funches at 856-397-4000 or Lindenwold Police Detective Jesus Bonilla at 856-784-7566. You can also email them at funchess@ccprosecutor.org or jbonilla@Lindenwoldpd.com

You can also send anonymous tips to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office here.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us