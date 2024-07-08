Philadelphia

Police search for Philly murder suspect wearing Marilyn Monroe hoodie

Police are searching for a suspect in a Northeast Philadelphia murder who they say was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a photo of Marilyn Monroe in a football jersey on it

By David Chang

Police released surveillance photos of a suspect in a Northeast Philadelphia murder last month.

On Sunday, June 30, around 3:15 a.m., Philadelphia police were patrolling the area of the 6700 block of Castor Avenue when they were approached by a person who reported a body along the 1400 block of Kerper Street. Around the same time, police responded to a report of a person with a gun in the same area.

The responding officers found a man, later identified as 43-year-old Carlton Brown, on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. Brown, of Philadelphia, was pronounced dead minutes later by medics at 3:24 a.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

On Monday, July 8, police released surveillance photos of a suspect in Brown’s murder. The suspect is described as a man wearing a black hoodie featuring a picture of Marilyn Monroe in a number 11 Philadelphia football jersey. The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, please call the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-334 or call or text the police department’s tipline at 215-686-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

As of Sunday night, there were 133 reported homicides in Philadelphia in 2024, down 40 percent from the same time last year, according to police data.

