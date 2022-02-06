Police Search for Person of Interest in SEPTA Armed Robberies

Police are searching for a person of interest in three armed robberies at Center City SEPTA stations on Saturday.

On Saturday around 2 p.m., an armed man demanded money from a person in the concourse connecting the City Hall and 15th Street stations.

Hours later, shortly after 9 p.m., an armed man robbed another victim at the 30th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line.

Finally, later that night, an armed man held two people at gunpoint at the 30th Street Market Frankford Line station and forced them to withdraw cash from an ATM. The gunman then fled in an unknown direction.

None of the victims were injured.

Police took two men into custody who they believe were with the armed robber. They also released surveillance photos of a person of interest in the robberies and continue to search for him.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts, call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.