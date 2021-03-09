Police Search for Person of Interest in NJ Homicide and Quadruple Homicide in New Mexico

What to Know Sean Lannon is wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide that occurred on Monday in East Greenwich Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Investigators also say Lannon is a person of interest in connection to a quadruple homicide that occurred in New Mexico. Four decomposing bodies were discovered inside a car in a parking garage in Albuquerque on Friday.

Lannon, who is considered armed and dangerous, is described as a bald man standing 5-foot-9 and weighing between 140 and 165 pounds with blue eyes.

Police are searching for a person of interest in a New Jersey homicide as well as a quadruple homicide in New Mexico in which four bodies were found inside a car in a parking garage.

Sean Lannon is wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide on Monday in East Greenwich Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey.

Police say Lannon and the victim, a 66-year-old man, knew each other.

Lannon is also wanted on separate charges of burglary and illegal possession of a weapon, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Lannon is described as a bald man standing 5-foot-9 and weighing between 140 and 165 pounds with blue eyes.

He may be driving a 2018 blue Honda CR-V with a New Jersey registration U71JXG. Police also said he may have been last seen in Camden, New Jersey, on Monday around 3 p.m. near the Walter Rand Transportation Center.

Lannon is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Sgt. John Petroski of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-498-6238. You can also email him at jpetroski@co.gloucester.nj.us.