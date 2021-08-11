Police Search for Missing Delaware County Woman

Police are searching for a young Delaware County woman who has been missing since last week.

Dynesha Robinson, 20, went to work at the Papa Johns on 4580 Edgemont Avenue in Brookhaven on Friday, Aug. 6. Robinson was supposed to work from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. that evening. Records obtained by police show Robinson clocked in at 1:06 p.m. and then clocked out at 2:46 p.m. that day.

Her vehicle was last seen in the area of 22nd and Edgemont Avenue in Chester, Pennsylvania, at 2:53 p.m. Friday. Neither Robinson nor her vehicle have been seen since then and her phone has been turned off since she left work.

Folcroft Police received a missing person report for Robinson on Sunday. Robinson’s family told police she has never gone missing before and they are concerned for her safety.

Robinson is described as a dark skinned Black woman standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7 and weighing between 230 and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a black 2013 Hyundai Sonata with the Pennsylvania registration LJW-6361. The vehicle is registered to Robinson’s mother, Kim Jenkins.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

If you have any information on Robinson’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately or contact Detective White at 610-522-1300 ext. 880.