BERKS COUNTY

Police Search for Missing Children and Father in Berks County

Police told NBC10 Zachary Rollman does not have custody of the children and they have reason to believe he could cause them harm. 

By David Chang

Police are searching for two missing children who were last seen with their father in Berks County, Pennsylvania. 

Mya Rollman, 4, and her brother Nathan Rollman, 3, were last seen with their father, 29-year-old Zachary Rollman, at Mohnton Borough Park in Mohnton on Thursday between 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. 

(L to R), Zachary Rollman, Nathan Rollman, Mya Rollman.

Police told NBC10 Zachary Rollman does not have custody of the children and they have reason to believe he could cause them harm. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Doc Rivers 1 hour ago

Doc Rivers Will Be New Head Coach of the Philadelphia 76ers

Montgomery County 2 hours ago

Teacher at Montco Private School Accused of Having Sexual Relationship With Student

Mya stands three feet and weighs 36 pounds with blonde curly hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing flower leggings, an orange shirt and gold slides. 

Nathan stands three feet and weighs 36 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt and black sneakers. 

Zachary Rollman is described as a white male standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 170 pounds with hazel eyes, short brown hair, a goatee and scruffy facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots and a shirt though police did not reveal what color the shirt was. 

Zachary Rollman was also driving a 4-door black Chevrolet 2016 Colorado pickup truck with the Pennsylvania registration ZNF-0964. 

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please immediately call 911 or Mohnton Boro Police at 610-777-6909. 

This article tagged under:

BERKS COUNTYPennsylvaniaMohntonMya RollmanNathan Rollman
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us