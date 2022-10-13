Philadelphia

Police Search for Man Who Fondled, Assaulted Teen Girl on Her Way to School

The 13-year-old victim was on her way to Harding Middle School in Frankford, Philadelphia police said

By Christine Mattson

Philadelphia police released images of a man they say assaulted a teenage girl on her way to school Thursday morning.

The suspect, described as a man in his 20s, is being sought after allegedly fondling and assaulting a 13-year-old girl as she made her way to Harding Middle School on the 2000 block of Wakeling Street, police said.

Police noted the suspect had on black and yellow high-top Nike Air Jordans and may live in the same Frankford neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact PPD’s Special Victims’ line at 215-685-3251 or 911.

