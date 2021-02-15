Darby Township

Police Search for Man Accused of Shooting at Employee Inside Darby Walmart

Devante Dixon, 28, allegedly fired at least one shot at a Walmart employee before fleeing the scene.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting at an employee inside a Walmart store in Darby, Pennsylvania, over the weekend. 

Police said Devante Dixon, 28, was inside the Walmart on 50 North MacDade Boulevard in the Glenolden section of Darby Township Sunday afternoon when he got into an argument with a store employee. 

Devante Dixon, 28, is considered armed and dangerous.

Dixon allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot at the employee before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported during the incident. 

Police continue to search for Dixon who is considered armed and dangerous. His last known addresses are on 433 Main Street and 407 S. 4th Street in Darby Township and he is known to frequent the area, investigators said.

Dixon is described as a 5-foot-7 man weighing 175 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Darby Township Police Department at 610-583-3245. 

