Police Search for Man Accused of Secretly Recording People in Bathrooms

Richard Balanow, 49, is wanted for multiple counts of invasion of privacy and attempted invasion of privacy.

By NBC10 Staff

Police in Chester County are searching for a man accused of secretly recording people in bathrooms.

On Thursday, West Whiteland Township Police issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Richard Balanow. He is wanted for six counts of invasion of privacy and 15 counts of attempted invasion of privacy. 

Richard Balanow

The investigation began in July when a man took his son to the restroom at the Exton Square Mall and noticed a cellphone in someone's hand coming out from under a stall and pointing at a urinal, police said.

Police later apprehended Balanow and said they found several videos on his cellphone that showed victims being unknowingly recorded in different public restrooms. Investigators, however, didn't know if the videos were taken at the same location.

“We don’t exactly know if it’s one bathroom or multiple bathrooms. We’re trying to put it out there to see if anyone recognizes it,” West Whiteland Township Police Department detective Scott Pezick said.

He added that “a lot” of restrooms have similar color schemes, so it’s hard to determine if the suspect took the images in one location or multiple. The images police revealed show the edges of restroom stalls, trash cans, sinks and paper towel dispensers.

Since posting those images, investigators said, they’ve received multiple tips and have been checking out public restrooms at home improvement stores, malls, convenience stores and gas stations.

After investigating further and working to identify and notify other possible victims, police issued a warrant for Balanow's arrest and are currently searching for him.

If you have any information on Balanow's whereabouts, please contact West Whiteland Police.

