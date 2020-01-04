New Jersey

Police Search for Killer of South Jersey Deli Owner

Investigators are hoping the public can help identify a bicycle-riding man seen on surveillance

Jerome Pastore didn't want his employees to lose their hard-earned tips, so he chased after the man who stole a jar of money from his Camden County deli Friday night.

It cost Pastore his life.

He was found stabbed and on the ground outside his business, Shamrock Deli in Haddon Township, about 4:45 p.m. Pastore, a father of five, died about half an hour later at a nearby hospital.

The search is on for his killer. Police are asking for the public's help as they look for a bicycle-riding man seen around the time of the attack on surveillance video.

Pastore, 52, of West Berlin, was well-known in the neighborhood around the deli, which served as a popular spot for residents.

"We was always working," customer Angelia Taylor said. " Such a down-to-earth guy, (he would say) like, 'Hey, what can I get for you?'"

Neighbors left flowers outside the deli Saturday. Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County authorities at (856)580-5950 or Hadden Township police at (856)854-1176.

