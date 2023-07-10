Police search for 8 suspects in Northeast Philly murders

Police are searching for eight suspects who are wanted in connection to various homicides in Northeast Philadelphia since September of 2022.

Photos of all eight suspects in various Northeast Philadelphia homicides.

Justin Akines, 34, is accused of beating his partner’s 4-month-old child to death inside an apartment on the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue on the morning of September 4, 2022. Police currently don’t have a motive for the incident.

Taj Lennon, 15, Kevin Yip, 23, and Kyzir Reeves, 18, are all wanted in connection to a quadruple shooting that occurred on April 28, 2023, on the 5900 block of Palmetto Street. Three of the four shooting victims, who ranged in age from 14 to 17, died from their injuries. Tyree Lennon, the 23-year-old cousin of Taj Lennon, was arrested on Thursday, July 6, for his alleged role in the shooting.

Kelvin Ortiz Santos, 30, is accused of killing a Port Richmond man whose charred remains were found by firefighters during the morning of April 18, 2023, on the 5900 block of Sylvester Street. Investigators linked Ortiz-Santos to the murder through vehicle registration records and surveillance video. They also approved charges against him on June 2.

Qasim Pointer, 21, is accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old girl who was walking her dog on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street the night of September 11, 2022. Officials approved charges of murder, conspiracy, violation of the uniform firearms act and possession of an instrument of crime against Pointer on February 16, 2023.

Nicolas Santiago, 30, is accused of shooting a 38-year-old man multiple times in the torso on June 9 on the 7100 block of Jackson Street. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officials approved charges of murder, violation of the uniform firearms act, possession of an instrument of crime and other related offenses against Santiago.

Rasheem Trusty, 30, is accused of shooting and killing a Philadelphia sanitation worker on the morning of November 18, 2022, on the 7300 block of Rowland Street. The worker was shot multiple times throughout his body and pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of the suspects, call the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the Philadelphia Police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

"While the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and our law enforcement partners continue to seek justice for the victims and communities impacted by these violent acts, we cannot stress enough the important role that the public plays in this process," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "If you or someone you know has any information that can help bring these fugitives to justice, contact law enforcement immediately."

Entering Monday, Philadelphia had reported 224 homicides so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 21% from the same time the previous year, which was one of the deadliest on record in Philadelphia.

Children have made up about 11% of the about 966 shooting victims so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by the City Controller's Office, which was last updated Sunday.