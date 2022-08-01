Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating

Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont.

Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.

Authorities cautioned Simpson should be considered "armed and dangerous."

The two other men sought in connection to the beating were arrested Thursday.

On Saturday, July 23, the three allegedly attacked the 56-year-old man while he was walking on Route 13 along the sidewalk near Claymont Auto Repair around 11:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was left motionless on the ground for more than 25 minutes.

A passing driver then witnessed an SUV pull up, and people load the victim into the rear of the vehicle, police said. The witness called the suspicious activity into authorities.

Police said they didn't immediately receive reports of an assault victim or missing person, but investigators were able to identify the SUV and three persons of interest, identified as Justin Locke, Jeffrey Labarge, and the man still at-large, Simpson.

After investigating several leads, authorities were able to pin down areas to search, DSP said.

Investigators found the body of a deceased male on the property of Citisteel USA - slightly less than a mile down Philadelphia Pike - according to DSP.

The victim's death was determined to be a homicide after an autopsy, authorities said. The victim's identity nor cause of death were released.

On Thursday, Delaware state police arrested and charged Locke and Labarge on charges of assault and kidnapping in the first degree, plus related charges. They are both jailed on $1,000,000 cash bond.

Police said Locke and Labarge will be charged with murder in the first degree.

Those with information about the case were asked to contact Detective McDerby at 302-741-2821. Or tipsters can send a Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or go to www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.