Police Say Drunken Pa. Man Tried to Take Delaware Officer's Firearm

State police in Delaware have arrested a 47-year-old man from Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, after he, allegedly, tried to take an officer's firearm after being awaken while passed out on the property of a Catholic school.

Law enforcement officials said Joseph Twisler, 47, was arrested and charged with attempting to remove an officer's firearm, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and related offenses after an incident that occurred on Monday.

According to police, at about 2:30 p.m., officers were called to Christ the Teacher Catholic School, along Frazer Road in Newark, Delaware, where they allegedly encountered an intoxicated man passed out on the sidewalk at the school.

Law enforcement officials said that when they went to rouse the individual -- alleged to have been Twisler -- he "began throwing punches toward troopers," and a physical altercation ensued.

During that altercation, police claim Twisler attempted to remove a firearm from the trooper’s holster before he was subdued and taken into custody.

Investigators said that, prior to officers' arrival, Twisler also allegedly verbally confronted several parents of school children and, pushed one of the parents before he passed out on the sidewalk.

Twisler was treated for minor injuries following the confrontation, and, officers said, he has been released after posting bail.