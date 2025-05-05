West Philadelphia

Police say 2 men hurt in West Philly shooting

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, officials said, two men were hurt in a shooting that happened in West Philadelphia on Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue at about 9:58 p.m. on Sunday while following up on a report of a man shot. At a property on this block, officials said that first responders found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.

At that time, the officers also learned that a second shooting victim, a 50-year-old man who had been shot in the buttocks, was located along the nearby 500 block of North Allison Street.

Both of these men, officials said, were taken to nearby hospitals where they were listed in stable condition.

Investigators learned that the shooting happened along the 5400 block of Pennsgrove Street where, officials said, officers recovered ten 9mm shell casings from the scene.

Officials are looking for a gunman in this incident that has been described as wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans at the time the incident occurred.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

