Police Respond to Report of Woman Jumping Out of Window, Find 2 Unresponsive Girls in Apt.

Two young girls are fighting for their lives while their mother is in custody after police responded to a report of a woman jumping out of a window of a Philadelphia apartment.

Police initially received a call reporting a woman was injured after she jumped out of the window of a third floor apartment on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street at 11:43 a.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived they found a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl who were both unresponsive and suffering from facial trauma. The two girls were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and are both in critical condition.

The mother of the girls was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where she is currently in stable condition and being held in custody by police.

Police have not yet revealed whether the woman will face any charges or what caused the girls’ injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.