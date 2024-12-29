Police respond to fight between teens at Cherry Hill Mall, spokesperson says

A fight between teens at the Cherry Hill Mall prompted a police response Saturday night, a spokesperson for the mall confirmed with NBC10.

The spokesperson said a group of teens were fighting at the mall on Rt. 38 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. During the fight, a person falsely claimed one of the teens had a weapon, causing shoppers to evacuate the area, according to the spokesperson.

Cherry Hill Police responded to the mall and found no evidence of a threat or weapon after reviewing surveillance video, the spokesperson said. Police cleared the scene and resolved the situation without any further incident, according to the spokesperson.

The mall spokesperson said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The spokesperson also told NBC10 a policy was put in place for the mall the day after Christmas in which minors had to be accompanied by adults during peak hours. Outside of that, however, the mall does not have a policy in general when it comes to patrons who are minors, according to the spokesperson.

Police have not yet revealed if anyone was seriously injured or if any arrests were made in connection to the incident.

On Dec. 26, two days before Saturday's incident, Cherry Hill Police released a statement on their Facebook page on the mall's supervision policy.

"The Cherry Hill Police Department and Cherry Hill Mall Management want everyone to have a safe shopping experience," they wrote. "Parents and guardians should not be dropping off their children unsupervised at retail shopping centers. Juveniles not acting responsibly will be escorted from the property and those engaging in criminal behavior will be arrested and prosecuted. Cherry Hill Mall Management will enforce a parental escort policy on December 26, 2024 starting at 4:00 p.m. until mall closing at 7:00 p.m. All guests 17 and under are to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older. Proof of age is required for admittance. One parent or supervising adult may accompany up to four youths."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.