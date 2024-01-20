Philadelphia

Police release video of suspect wanted in deadly West Philly shooting

The shooting occurred on Dec. 23 on the 5200 block of Spruce St.

By Cherise Lynch and Emily Rose Grassi

Police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia last year.

Police said a 27-year-old man was shot and killed on Dec. 23 on the 5200 block of Spruce Street.

The suspect shot the man a total of five times, according to police.

In the video, the suspect can be seen entering what appears to be a convenience store and approaching the store's counter.

Later in the video, the man is seen standing on the sidewalk by a vehicle before running across the street with what looks like a gun in his hand.

He lifts his arm and appears to shoot multiple times at something or someone.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a patchy beard. At the time, the suspect was wearing a gray knit hat, a dark blue puffy coat with a light blue hoody and solid white stripes down the sleeves, dark gray jeans and white sneakers.

If you see this suspect, do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the shooting investigation group at 215-686-8271. You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-8477.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

