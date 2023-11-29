Police release video of suspect in deadly shooting outside West Philly bar

Police released surveillance video of the suspect in a deadly shooting outside of a West Philadelphia bar and lounge back in May.

On May 6 at 2:17 a.m., a 36-year-old man was shot outside of The Barn, a bar and lounge on 49th Street and Baltimore Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later around 2:25 a.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, police released surveillance video and photos of a suspect in the shooting. Investigators said the suspect fled the area in a blue Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, black aftermarket rims, a ram air hood and red racing stripes across the trunk, top and hood of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his mid-30’s to early 40’s with a medium or stocky build, beard and mustache. His hair was also braided at the time of the shooting, police said.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia Police.

The Barn, one of the most popular dive bars in West Philly, has been closed since late September after a fire.