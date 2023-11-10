Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in the murder of a man who was shot and killed after leaving a hookah bar.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, an 18-year-old man was found shot to death on the 4100 block of Torresdale Ave, according to police.

Police said prior to the murder, the victim and the suspect were seen at the Tab 2 Bar & Hookah Lounge which is in the nearby area of the shooting.

Police described the suspect as a man with a beard in his early to mid-40s wearing a matching blue short-set outfit with a long-sleeved hooded top. The man was driving a 2010 to 2015 metallic gray Ford sedan, model SHO or SEL, according to investigators.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing north on Torresdale Avenue and east on Adams Avenue, police said.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information regarding this incident you can contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-3335. Police ask that if you see the suspect do not approach and contact 911 immediately.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.