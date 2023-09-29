Police release video of suspect in deadly Philly shooting

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of the suspect in the murder of a man who was found shot to death inside his car.

On Monday, Sept. 25, around 11:45 p.m., a man was found dead inside his vehicle at 17th and South streets. On Friday, police released surveillance video of the suspect in the man’s murder.

Video shows the victim driving and pulling over to the side of the street. Police said the victim was then shot multiple times in his head and shoulders by an unidentified gunman.

After the shooting, the suspect then exited the vehicle from the right rear passenger door and walked away on foot, according to investigators. Police said he was last seen walking on Kater Street from 19th Street.

Police described the suspect as a bearded man with a medium build in his mid-20’s to late 30’s. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and carrying a black backpack, police said.

Surveillance photos of the suspect in a Philadelphia homicide.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, please call Philadelphia Police.

As of Thursday night, there were 328 homicides reported so far this year in Philadelphia, according to data released by Philadelphia police. That's down 18 percent from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years since data began being tabulated in 2007.