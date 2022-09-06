Police Release Video of ‘Armed, Dangerous' Duo Wanted in Deadly Quadruple Shooting

Philadelphia police released video of two people considered armed and dangerous wanted in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting on a street corner in West Philadelphia last month.

The video from Philly police shows the pair near the corner of 60th and Race streets around 4:48 p.m. on Aug. 23. In one clip, a person wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and face mask is seen opening fire on the corner then running across the crosswalk.

Investigators want to question the duo who are considered “armed and dangerous,” police said. As with every homicide case in Philadelphia, police are offering a $20,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.

A 55-year-old man and a 33-year-old man died after police said the gunmen walked up and started firing upon them and two others.

The other two men, in their 30s and 60s, were stable at the hospital after being shot in their limbs.

Entering Tuesday, at least 373 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to police. That's up 3% from last year, which wound up the deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.