Police Release Sketch and Video of Suspect in Attempted Abduction at NJ Wawa

Authorities describe the suspect as an older white man with gray hair combed back who was wearing blue jeans and a maroon or burgundy t-shirt.

By David Chang

Police released a sketch as well as new surveillance video of a man accused of trying to abduct a young boy from a New Jersey Wawa store.

The incident occurred on May 28 around 12:20 p.m. at the Dorchester Wawa on 3904 State Highway 47 in Maurice River, police said. 

A 7-year-old boy told police a man entered the bathroom of the Wawa and offered him candy if he would leave with him. When the boy declined, the man grabbed the boy’s arm and tried to physically remove him from the store, police said. 

The boy resisted, broke free from the man’s grasp and ran to his mother in the woman’s bathroom, investigators said. The man left the scene before the boy’s family was able to locate him. 

Police released surveillance video as well as a sketch of the suspect. 

A sketch of the suspect.
Surveillance photos of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man with gray thinning hair combed to the back. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon or burgundy colored t-shirt. Police also believe he left the Wawa in a white Toyota 4-Runner. If you have any information on the man’s identity or whereabouts, please call the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

Surveillance photo of the suspect's vehicle.

