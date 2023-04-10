Police Release Photos of Teen Suspects in Fight and Shooting at Christiana Mall

Police have released surveillance photos and video of three teen suspects following a shooting at the Christiana Mall in Delaware that left three people shot and five others injured over the weekend.

On Saturday around 6:45 p.m., Delaware State Police responded to the Christiana Mall in Newark for a reported shooting at the food court entrance. Investigators say three teen boys confronted an 18-year-old man who was exiting the food court. The three teens began to attack the victim, police said. The victim’s two friends then stepped in and began fighting the three teens, according to investigators.

During the fight, one of the teen suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire, plice said.

The 18-year-old victim and his friend, a 16-year-old boy, were both shot in the torso and lower body. The three teen suspects then fled the scene.

The 18-year-old and his friend were both taken to hospitals where they are listed in stable condition.

During the shooting, another 18-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk outside the entrance of the mall and was shot once in the lower body. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Five other people sustained various injuries not related to gunfire as well, police said.

On Monday, police released surveillance video and a photo of the three teen suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identities of the suspects should call Detective H. Carroll of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative at 302-365-8467. You can also message the Delaware State Police on Facebook or call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.