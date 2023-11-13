Police release photos of shoplifter who flashed gun and accomplice at KOP Mall, officials say

Police released surveillance photos of a woman and man accused of pulling out a gun after trying to steal items from the Macy’s store at the King of Prussia Mall, officials said.

Police said the man and woman were shoplifting items from the Macy’s on Nov. 10 at 5:40 p.m. When the suspects tried to exit the store without paying, two loss prevention officers tried to stop them, according to investigators.

The man began to fight the officers and at one point pulled out a handgun, police said. The officers then retreated and the man and woman fled on foot into the mall’s Orange Parking Lot, according to investigators. Police also said the man stole an officer’s cell phone that had dropped to the ground during the fight.

The officers recovered a bag containing the stolen merchandise, investigators said. The total value of the recovered items as well as the stolen cell phone was over $600, according to police.

Multiple witnesses called 911 after the incident. While initial reports indicated that there was a gunman inside the Macy’s and shots were fired, investigators later determined that shots were never fired and only the two loss prevention officers were injured during the fight.

On Monday, police released surveillance photos of both suspects.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt, black backpack, black sweatpants, white socks, blue running sneakers and a blue face mask that concealed his face from the eyes down.

The second suspect is described as a woman wearing a dark green North Face puffy jacket with her fur-lined hood up, black sweatpants with bright green lettering down the left pant leg, black shoes and a blue face mask that concealed her face from the eyes down.

If you have any information on the robbery or suspects, please call Upper Merion Police at 610-265-3232. You can also submit tips on the Upper Merion Police Crimewatch page.

The incident occurred only weeks after there was a shooting incident on the lower level of the mall’s Blue Parking Garage outside of Macy's.

Located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, the King of Prussia Mall is the largest shopping mall in the state and the fifth-largest in the country.