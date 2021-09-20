Pennsylvania

Police Release Photos of Man Possibly Involved in Disappearance of Taxi Driver

If you have any information on the whereabouts of La Rosa-Abreu or the unidentified man, please call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Reading, Pennsylvania, released surveillance photos of a man who they say may be involved in the disappearance of a taxi driver who has been missing for more than a month. 

Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu, 30, was last seen picking up a passenger in his taxi on August 8 at 1:41 a.m. and exiting Reading via the Penn Street Bridge. He was driving his 2015 Toyota Corolla with the Pennsylvania license plate number “KTT-2497” at the time of his disappearance. 

Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu

The Corolla is missing as well. 

Police don’t believe La Rosa-Abreu left the area voluntarily and his disappearance is considered suspicious. 

On Monday, Reading Police released photos of a man who they believe was involved in La Rosa-Abreu’s disappearance. The unidentified man is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 25 and 35 and standing 6-feet-tall. He was last seen in the area of North 10th and Walnut streets in Reading between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on August 8.

Surveillance photo of unidentified man.
This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaREADINGDarlyn De La Rosa-AbreuMissing Man
