Police Release Photos of Man Possibly Involved in Disappearance of Taxi Driver

Police in Reading, Pennsylvania, released surveillance photos of a man who they say may be involved in the disappearance of a taxi driver who has been missing for more than a month.

Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu, 30, was last seen picking up a passenger in his taxi on August 8 at 1:41 a.m. and exiting Reading via the Penn Street Bridge. He was driving his 2015 Toyota Corolla with the Pennsylvania license plate number “KTT-2497” at the time of his disappearance.

The Corolla is missing as well.

Police don’t believe La Rosa-Abreu left the area voluntarily and his disappearance is considered suspicious.

On Monday, Reading Police released photos of a man who they believe was involved in La Rosa-Abreu’s disappearance. The unidentified man is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 25 and 35 and standing 6-feet-tall. He was last seen in the area of North 10th and Walnut streets in Reading between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on August 8.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of La Rosa-Abreu or the unidentified man, please call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.