Police Release Images of Suspected Gunman in Slaying of 14-Year-Old Boy on SEPTA Platform

Law enforcement officials have released images of the individual believed to be responsible for the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy that happened on a SEPTA platform in West Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said they are searching for three individuals believed to be involved in this shooting. On Sunday, police released images of the individual believed to have pulled the trigger in this incident.

The individual is sought after a 14-year-old boy was shot to death at about 2:09 p.m. on SEPTA’s westbound Market-Frankford Line platform at 5200 Market Street, officials said.

As shown in these images, the individual believed to be responsible for the shooting can be seen wearing a black facemask and a black hoodie. SEPTA officials said this individual was also carrying a lime-green firearm.

Officials have said they are seeking three individuals for possible involvement in this shooting, all of whom were reportedly last seen fleeing westbound on Market Street after the incident.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact call SEPTA Police at (215) 580-8111 or Philadelphia Police by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.