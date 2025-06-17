Police recover SUV believed to have been used to kill man in Broad St. hit-and-run

An SUV that, officials believe, was used to kill a 60-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Broad Street early Monday, has been recovered.

According to police, at about 3 p.m. on Monday, officers recovered a black Chevrolet Equinox along the 2000 block of Beach Street in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood.

Investigators believe the vehicle was used by a driver who struck and killed a 60-year-old man who was crossing Broad Street at Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia on Monday.

Police have not yet provided further identifying information on the man that was killed in this crash.

An investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's crash investigation division at 215-685-3181.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).