Police recover Jeep that struck nurses outside Philly hospital

Police believe they have recovered a Jeep that was used to strike three nurses outside a Philadelphia hospital as they were working to help a victim of a shooting on Saturday.

On Sunday, police officials said that they recovered a silver Jeep Cherokee that was used to strike three nurses outside Penn Presbyterian Hospital at about 4 a.m. on Saturday as the medical workers worked to help a 28-year-old victim of a shooting.

Officials said Sunday that the vehicle was recovered in the area of the 6800 block of Walnut Park Drive in Upper Darby.

On Saturday, officials said three nurses were injured by the jeep as it attempted to flee after dropping off a man who had been injured in a shooting that happened along the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue, off at an emergency entrance to the hospital.

The three medical workers injured included:

A 37-year-old man, who suffered injuries to his legs and is listed in stable condition.

A 51-year-old man, who suffered injuries to his head and back and is listed in stable condition.

A 36-year-old man, who suffered facial injuries and internal bleeding. He is listed in critical condition.

The gunshot victim also suffered an additional head injury as the Jeep fled the scene, according to police.

Officials said no arrests have yet been made in this incident.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the crash is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.