Police: Reading middle school social worker faces new charges, exposed self to girls

A Berks County middle school social worker -- already facing charges that claim he showed photos of his anatomy with a 14-year-old student -- has been hit with new charges after, police say, he did the same thing to other, younger students, as well.

On Friday, officials levied new charges of corruption of minors and indecent exposure against Brenden Lindsey, 30, who served as a social worker for the Reading School District following claims that he showed two 11-year-old students his genitalia by showing them images on his mobile phone.

Police officials claim that, at that time, while he was employed by the school district, he is alleged to have "touched and rubbed the stomach of one of these young girls."

Officials did not immediately say when or where this incident was alleged to have occurred.

Lindsey surrendered to police on Friday, June 6, 2025, and has been released on $100,000 bond, officials said.

Earlier this year, on Feb. 27, 2025, Lindsey surrendered to police after being charged in an incident that happened the month before.

In that incident, Lindsey is alleged to have shown a 14-year-old student a photo of his genitals in January of 2025.

Lindsey was immediately placed on administrative leave by the district once those allegations came to light.

The victim in that case, officials said, told police that he had been her counselor for over a year and, when she met Lindsey to discuss a personal issue she was experiencing, he is alleged to have scrolled through images on the student's phone.

When he found an image of that student in a swimsuit, police claim, Lindsey asked the girl if she wanted to see his genitals as he showed her an image of them on his cell phone.

He is also alleged to have asked the victim to show him a photo of her breasts.

When investigators reviewed Lindsey's cell phone after this incident, police claim they discovered over 100 photos of male genitalia, including pictures of Lindsey exposing himself.

He was charged with corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent exposure in this case.

Lindsey is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on all of these charges on June 20, 2025.