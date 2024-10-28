Philadelphia police gave chase after a trio of people could be seen fleeing in a car after a reported shooting overnight.

The chase ended around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2024, at Rhawn Street and the Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Rhawnhurst section, police said. Officers and police vehicles could be seen surrounding a sedan with out-of-state plates.

The incident began earlier with a report of a shooting near I and East Tioga streets in the Kensington neighborhood, police said.

Responding officers saw two men get into a car and take off, investigators said. Officers then pursued the car.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The pursuit lasted several miles and eventually wound up along the Roosevelt Boulevard heading toward Northeast Philadelphia. That's where police said the driver stopped in a lot at Rhawn Street.

Police said they managed to arrest two men who were in the car, but a third ran off.

No injuries were reported, investigators said.